EC tells Madras HC Vijay’s TVK not a recognised political party

Election Commission informs court TVK lacks official recognition, derecognition plea in Karur stampede case.

Chennai

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday told the Madras High Court that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, is not a recognised political party, responding to a plea seeking its derecognition.

The submission was made by Niranjan Rajagopal, counsel for the EC, before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The plea, filed by C Selvakumar, sought to hold TVK accountable following the September 27 Karur rally stampede, which claimed 41 lives.

The bench directed the Registry to place all matters related to the Karur tragedy before the administrative side for constitution of a dedicated bench, except cases pending in the Supreme Court. On the derecognition request, Rajagopal clarified that since TVK is unrecognized, the prayer could not stand.

The petition also included requests to alter the FIR against Vijay, which the bench noted would be handled per the Supreme Court’s CBI probe directive. Selvakumar further urged the EC to strictly enforce its February 5, 2024 directive prohibiting the use of women and children in political rallies and campaigns, with penalties including possible derecognition for violations.

Additionally, the petitioner sought that TVK leadership be held liable for allegedly mobilising women and minor children unlawfully, resulting in mass casualties, and that the party compensate victims’ families, proposing ₹1 crore per deceased along with proportional relief for the injured.

The court will now review procedural matters, while the substantive investigation continues under the Supreme Court-mandated CBI inquiry.