Student raped inside engineering college’s men’s washroom; accused arrested

The accused allegedly harassed her for months and six months ago tied a yellow thread around her neck, claiming they were married, police said.

A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly raping a female classmate inside a men’s washroom on the campus of a private college in South Bengaluru. Police said the accused, a sixth-semester student, was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been remanded to judicial custody. The alleged incident occurred on October 10.

The survivor, a seventh-semester student at the same institution, filed a complaint five days later, on October 15. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor and the accused knew each other and were classmates. On the day of the incident, the survivor had reportedly met the accused to collect some belongings. The case has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prescribes punishment for rape.

According to police reports, the accused Vignesh had created a WhatsApp group named “Mission Yamini Priya,” through which he and his friends monitored her whereabouts. Her family stated that he had repeatedly harassed her and pressured her to marry him. Despite Yamini’s refusal, even Vignesh’s family had approached her parents with a marriage proposal.

Yamini left her home at around 7 a.m. on Thursday to attend an examination. She left college around 1 p.m., and reportedly came across Vignesh near the Indira Canteen. He is said to have followed her on a two-wheeler and, after she rejected his proposal, allegedly killed her in a fit of rage.