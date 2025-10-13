Rural School Inaugurated

Muniyappa and Sudha Murthy inaugurate new govt school

Devanahalli

In a significant step towards improving rural education, the new building of Nammuru Government Senior Primary School in Tindlu village, under Jaalige Gram Panchayat, was inaugurated by Minister K.H. Muniyappa and Rajya Sabha member and Murthy Trust President Sudha Murthy, constructed by the Murthy Trust through CSR funding.

Speaking at the event, Minister K.H. Muniyappa highlighted that the well-equipped school building, built at a cost of over ₹1 crore, will complement quality education in government schools. He emphasized that children from rural areas should receive better education, attain higher positions in society, and bring pride to their families and the state.

Sudha Murthy expressed that the trust’s objective is to enhance educational opportunities for village children. She said the school building was constructed with a spirit of philanthropy and urged parents and students to fully utilize the improved facilities for learning.

Shantakumar V., Chairman of the Bangalore International Airport Area Planning Authority, praised the new infrastructure, noting that it marks a significant step towards providing enhanced educational facilities and amenities for rural children and thanked the Murthy Trust for their initiative.

The inauguration was attended by Devanahalli Taluk Tahsildar Anil M., Taluk Panchayat Chief Executive Srinath Gowda, Jaalige Gram Panchayat President Anand Kumar, other local leaders, school principals, teachers, students, and residents. The program also featured felicitation of Sudha Murthy by Minister Muniyappa and local leaders. The event reflects a continued focus on improving educational infrastructure and opportunities in rural Karnataka.