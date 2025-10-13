MLA H.C. Balakrishna rebukes officials over farmers’ issues

MLA H.C. Balakrishna scolds Magadi officials, warning of action if farmers’ issues remain unresolved.

Ramanagara

In a heated Janaspandana (public grievance) meeting, Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna sternly reprimanded government officials for their alleged negligence in addressing farmers’ problems, warning that he would “slap them” if the issues remained unresolved.

The confrontation occurred at the Magadi Taluk Office, where Balakrishna expressed frustration over the lack of progress in resolving farmers’ complaints. Targeting Tahsildar Sharath and ADLR Anand, the MLA said that despite their postings, not a single farmers’ grievance had been solved. “Because of your inaction, the public is spitting on our faces,” he said angrily.

Balakrishna’s remarks came after farmers raised concerns over land survey and boundary repair issues, accusing officials of shifting blame instead of taking responsibility. Losing patience, the MLA lashed out, saying, “You keep blaming each other instead of working. If you can’t fix these problems, I’ll slap both of you.”

Continuing his outburst, Balakrishna accused the officials of treating farmers’ issues lightly. “Are you mocking the farmers’ plight? I’ll make you both stand on the road, put garlands around your necks, and felicitate you for your failure. Aren’t you ashamed?” he thundered, demanding immediate action.

The incident drew public attention, highlighting ongoing tensions between elected representatives and local bureaucracy over the slow handling of agricultural grievances in the Magadi region.