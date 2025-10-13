Monday, October 13, 2025
NSUI condemns attack on CJI, Demands lawyer’s arrest

Shivamogga

The NSUI unit of C.B.R. National Law College strongly condemned the attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice B.R. Gavai by lawyer Rakesh Kishore on October 6, calling it an affront to the Indian Constitution. The incident occurred while Chief Justice Gavai was hearing a PIL case, during which Kishore, claiming to be a senior lawyer, threw a shoe at the Chief Justice, an act described as a heinous insult to the judiciary and the Constitution.

Addressing the protest, Palakshi emphasized that Supreme Court judges are the guardians of the Constitution, and any attack on them undermines the rule of law and shakes public confidence in judicial institutions. The action sent shockwaves across the nation, reflecting disrespect for constitutional values.

Speaking on the issue, Rangappa, DSU coordinator, highlighted concerns over potential caste-based motives, noting Kishore’s Dalit background and warning against any communal or discriminatory interpretations. He stressed that the attack disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and must be treated with utmost seriousness, urging a thorough investigation.

Although the Bar Council has suspended the lawyer, NSUI leaders and student activists demanded that Rakesh Kishore be arrested and punished to prevent similar incidents in the future. Protesters, including lawyers Prasanna, NSUI district president Vijay, vice president Ravi Katikere, law students Lohit, Balaji, Chandruji Rao, Aditya, Subhan, Varun V. Pandit, Shabreesh, Akash, Tarun, Halaswamy, Karan, and Manoj, along with hundreds of youth, participated in the demonstration, urging the Hon’ble President of India to ensure strict action.

