CT Ravi Accuses Priyank Kharge of Ego, Defends RSS Contributions

MLC CT Ravi challenges Priyank Kharge, defends RSS record, and criticises Congress party.

BENGALURU

MLC CT Ravi criticised Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging that he had inherited his political legacy easily and is now speaking out of ego. Speaking to the media, Ravi addressed Kharge’s recent letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking restrictions on the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“I invite Priyank Kharge for a public debate. He speaks with ego, but in the hundred-year history of the Sangh, there is not a single instance of terrorism. On the contrary, the organisation has repeatedly come to the rescue during natural disasters, and dozens of groups have been inspired by its work. It is making a positive contribution to society, and it is not right to portray the Sangh negatively,” Ravi said.

Ravi also targeted the Congress party, saying, “Your party has a history of supporting those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans and encourage cow slaughter. Committees appointed by Nehru have confirmed that RSS had no role in Gandhi’s assassination, yet false claims continue. Your party’s dictatorial mentality is evident from the Emergency era. Being a dictator applies to your party too.”

In a pointed remark, Ravi added, “The Congress is a party of corruption. The father of corruption is in the Congress. These are the people who have supported and nurtured terrorist organisations. You in such a Congress do not have the moral authority to talk about the RSS.”

Ravi’s statements come amid ongoing political debates in Karnataka over banning RSS activities on government premises, following Minister Priyank Kharge’s request to the Chief Minister. The remarks highlight deepening tensions between the Congress-led state government and the BJP, with ideological battles over the RSS’s role in society and public institutions intensifying.