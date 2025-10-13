Monday, October 13, 2025
HomeCityGreater Bengaluru Municipal Corporations Target Rs 3,427 Crore in Property Tax
City

Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporations Target Rs 3,427 Crore in Property Tax

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
36

 Bengaluru Revenue Development

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to collect Rs 3,427 crore annually in property tax from the five municipal corporations that now govern the city after the division of the BBMP. The target was set during the first GBA meeting, where budgets for all five corporations were approved, marking a new phase of urban financial management.

Each municipal corporation has been instructed to maintain independent financial accounts, while following the framework provided by the GBA. This measure aims to ensure autonomous resource management while aligning with city-wide development priorities.

The GBA has already disbursed Rs 613.60 crore to the municipal corporations for their day-to-day functioning, administrative requirements, and institutional expenses. The approved budgets for the five corporations cover multiple sectors, including Council, General Administration, Revenue, Urban Planning, Public Works, Solid Waste Management, Public Health, Horticulture, Urban Afforestation, Public Education, and Social Welfare.

Prior to the BBMP’s bifurcation, the city’s annual budget stood at Rs 20,440.33 crore for 2025-26. After the split into five municipal corporations, the total budget has reduced to Rs 7,977.77 crore. The GBA, responsible for mega projects and inter-corporation initiatives, will receive a government grant of Rs 7,000 crore to manage these city-wide projects.

The central government grant has been transferred to the state government account, and municipal corporations can request allocations. Once verified, the GBA will distribute funds according to government directives.

The budget framework and property tax targets underscore the GBA’s efforts to streamline urban governance, ensure fiscal accountability, and support infrastructure development across Greater Bengaluru, while enabling municipal corporations to manage local priorities independently within the authority’s broader oversight.

Previous article
CT Ravi Accuses Priyank Kharge of Ego, Defends RSS Contributions
Next article
Bengaluru motorists can now see live traffic signal timers on mobile
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.