Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporations Target Rs 3,427 Crore in Property Tax

Bengaluru Revenue Development

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to collect Rs 3,427 crore annually in property tax from the five municipal corporations that now govern the city after the division of the BBMP. The target was set during the first GBA meeting, where budgets for all five corporations were approved, marking a new phase of urban financial management.

Each municipal corporation has been instructed to maintain independent financial accounts, while following the framework provided by the GBA. This measure aims to ensure autonomous resource management while aligning with city-wide development priorities.

The GBA has already disbursed Rs 613.60 crore to the municipal corporations for their day-to-day functioning, administrative requirements, and institutional expenses. The approved budgets for the five corporations cover multiple sectors, including Council, General Administration, Revenue, Urban Planning, Public Works, Solid Waste Management, Public Health, Horticulture, Urban Afforestation, Public Education, and Social Welfare.

Prior to the BBMP’s bifurcation, the city’s annual budget stood at Rs 20,440.33 crore for 2025-26. After the split into five municipal corporations, the total budget has reduced to Rs 7,977.77 crore. The GBA, responsible for mega projects and inter-corporation initiatives, will receive a government grant of Rs 7,000 crore to manage these city-wide projects.

The central government grant has been transferred to the state government account, and municipal corporations can request allocations. Once verified, the GBA will distribute funds according to government directives.

The budget framework and property tax targets underscore the GBA’s efforts to streamline urban governance, ensure fiscal accountability, and support infrastructure development across Greater Bengaluru, while enabling municipal corporations to manage local priorities independently within the authority’s broader oversight.