Monday, October 13, 2025
HomeCityBengaluru motorists can now see live traffic signal timers on mobile
City

Bengaluru motorists can now see live traffic signal timers on mobile

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
40

City Traffic Police introduces real-time traffic signal countdown feature through MapMyIndia’s Maples app.


BENGALURU

Motorists in Bengaluru can now check the countdown for traffic signals at upcoming junctions directly on their mobile phones, thanks to an innovative collaboration between the City Traffic Police and MapMyIndia’s navigation app Maples. This is the first time in India that such a real-time feature has been made available to commuters.

Developed jointly by the technical teams at Maples, Arcadis India, and the Bangalore City Traffic Police, the feature provides precise information about how long a signal will remain red or green. For instance, if a driver approaches a red light, the app displays the exact minutes and seconds remaining before it turns green. This allows commuters to plan their route or adjust speed, reducing unnecessary idling and easing congestion.

Currently, Bengaluru operates a Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) system at 169 junctions, including KR Circle, Hudson Circle, KH Road, Minerva Junction, and Town Hall. This AI-powered system adjusts signal durations based on real-time traffic flow. With the Maples integration, drivers can now monitor these signal timings in real time on their phones, enhancing convenience and traffic efficiency, a senior traffic official said.

Rohan Verma, Director of MapMyIndia, shared details of the feature on his X account, highlighting that the system makes India’s indigenous mapping and navigation platform widely accessible. He extended thanks to the Bangalore Traffic Police, Arcadis India, and MapMyIndia teams for their collaboration.

Answering user queries on X, Verma added that the technology is ready to be expanded to other Indian cities and highways. Traffic authorities and relevant departments nationwide can adopt the system to improve road safety and streamline traffic management.

By combining AI-based signal control with real-time mobile access, Bengaluru commuters are the first in the country to experience signal countdowns on the go, marking a significant step toward smarter urban traffic management and more informed driving decisions.

Previous article
Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporations Target Rs 3,427 Crore in Property Tax
Next article
NCB Busts Rs 50 Crore Drug Haul from Colombo to Bengaluru
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.