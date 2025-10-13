Bengaluru motorists can now see live traffic signal timers on mobile

City Traffic Police introduces real-time traffic signal countdown feature through MapMyIndia’s Maples app.



BENGALURU

Motorists in Bengaluru can now check the countdown for traffic signals at upcoming junctions directly on their mobile phones, thanks to an innovative collaboration between the City Traffic Police and MapMyIndia’s navigation app Maples. This is the first time in India that such a real-time feature has been made available to commuters.

Developed jointly by the technical teams at Maples, Arcadis India, and the Bangalore City Traffic Police, the feature provides precise information about how long a signal will remain red or green. For instance, if a driver approaches a red light, the app displays the exact minutes and seconds remaining before it turns green. This allows commuters to plan their route or adjust speed, reducing unnecessary idling and easing congestion.

Currently, Bengaluru operates a Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) system at 169 junctions, including KR Circle, Hudson Circle, KH Road, Minerva Junction, and Town Hall. This AI-powered system adjusts signal durations based on real-time traffic flow. With the Maples integration, drivers can now monitor these signal timings in real time on their phones, enhancing convenience and traffic efficiency, a senior traffic official said.

Rohan Verma, Director of MapMyIndia, shared details of the feature on his X account, highlighting that the system makes India’s indigenous mapping and navigation platform widely accessible. He extended thanks to the Bangalore Traffic Police, Arcadis India, and MapMyIndia teams for their collaboration.

Answering user queries on X, Verma added that the technology is ready to be expanded to other Indian cities and highways. Traffic authorities and relevant departments nationwide can adopt the system to improve road safety and streamline traffic management.

By combining AI-based signal control with real-time mobile access, Bengaluru commuters are the first in the country to experience signal countdowns on the go, marking a significant step toward smarter urban traffic management and more informed driving decisions.