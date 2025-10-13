NCB Busts Rs 50 Crore Drug Haul from Colombo to Bengaluru

BENGALURU

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru unit has seized narcotics worth an estimated Rs 50 crore being smuggled from Colombo to Bengaluru, officials said. Three individuals, including a Sri Lankan national, were arrested in the operation. Authorities recovered 45.4 kg of hydro cannabis and 6 kg of psilocybin mushrooms, hidden inside sealed food tins.

The operation followed intelligence reports about drugs being trafficked from Thailand to Bengaluru. On October 9, two suspects arriving from Colombo at Bengaluru International Airport were apprehended with 31 kg of hydro cannabis and 4 kg of psilocybin mushrooms. Following their interrogation, another Sri Lankan national arriving on a later flight was arrested, and officials seized 14 kg of hydro cannabis and 2 kg of psilocybin mushrooms. The suspects had cleverly stuffed the drugs in food tins to evade detection during inspections.

In 2025 alone, the NCB Bengaluru unit has seized 220 kg of hydro ganja worth around Rs 100 crore from 18 cases and arrested 45 individuals from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Officials said the case is linked to an international drug network, and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police have seized narcotics worth Rs 81.21 crore till October 8, registering 711 cases and arresting 1,048 people, including 1,013 Indian nationals and 35 foreign nationals. A total of 1,483.30 kg of drugs were recovered.

To combat drug trafficking, special teams have been formed across Bengaluru, including CCB, Civil Police, CAR Police, Dog Squad, and SOCO units. Roadblocks, spot checks, and intelligence gathering are being carried out continuously to identify and apprehend drug peddlers, ensuring the crackdown on both local and international narcotics networks remains robust.