MLAs’ Opinion Can Be Sought on CM Change, High Command May Decide Otherwise: Parameshwara

BENGALURU

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has clarified that the opinion of MLAs can still be sought regarding a potential change of Chief Minister, though the party high command may choose not to seek it.

Speaking near his Sadashinanagar residence on Monday, he responded to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that the decision on the Chief Minister post is solely a high command prerogative. Parameshwara said the strength and opinion of MLAs remain important. “The Chief Minister is chosen after the party wins. The opinion of MLAs is taken, and observers are sent by the high command. They report the preferences, and the decision is made. This is how Siddaramaiah became CM for the first time,” he explained.

Parameshwara also noted that while MLAs’ opinions can be sought, the high command may decide not to consult them, implicitly leaving the final authority with the party leadership.

On being asked whether he aspired to be Chief Minister, he replied affirmatively, saying, “Anyone can become the Chief Minister. Whoever the high command chooses, we say Jai to them.” He added that DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were in the front row, and he is in the second row, signaling his indirect claim as a CM aspirant.

Addressing Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter seeking a ban on RSS activities in government places, Parameshwara said he was not directly involved. “The Chief Minister can discuss it, and the Chief Secretary will take the decision. If it comes to our department, we will examine the pros and cons,” he added.

The remarks highlight the delicate balance of internal party opinion and high command authority in decisions regarding leadership changes within the party, keeping political speculation alive in Karnataka.