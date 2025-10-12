Nipani Committee demands justice meet in border areas

Belagavi

The Nipani division of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has demanded that a “Nyay Hakk Parishad” (Justice Rights Conference) be held between November 10 and 20 in the Marathi-speaking border areas. If not, the group has warned of a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan from November 20.

This decision was made during a meeting held on Sunday to discuss preparations for observing November 1 as “Black Day” in the border regions. The Belagavi district administration has opposed this observance, citing law and order concerns. According to a Karnataka High Court order, protests against November 1 — Karnataka Rajyotsava — are not permitted, which the administration is now enforcing strictly.

However, Marathi leaders argue that the district administration’s objection is against the democratic rights of Marathi-speaking residents. They are urging the Maharashtra government to take strong action in support of the estimated 20 lakh Marathi-speaking people living in the border areas.

In the meeting, it was also shared that Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and Hatkanangle MP Dhairyasheel Mane have already submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, requesting the organisation of a justice rights conference in the disputed areas. However, no decision has been made yet by the state government.

The resolution passed in the meeting clearly stated that if the conference is not held, a protest will be launched in Mumbai on November 20.

The meeting was presided over by senior thinker Prof. Dr. Achyut Mane and attended by Shiv Sena district president Babasaheb Khambhe, MES president Jayaram Mirajkar, Youth Committee president Laxmikant Patil, and other local Marathi leaders like Uday Shinde, Santram Jagadale, Narayan Pawale, Annasaheb Hajare, Pratap Patil, Prof. Sanjeev Shitole, Pramod Kamble, and Babasaheb Magdum.

Karave leader warns against MES Rajyotsava celebration

Karave State President T A Narayana Gowda on Sunday warned that Belagavi could turn into a battlefield if the MES is allowed to mark Rajyotsava as a ‘black day’. Speaking at a public meeting at 1 pm in Belagavi, he called MES leaders a lifeless, toothless snake and said their roots are dry. He said they should be taken to task.

Gowda urged the police, the district administration and the state government to step in and stop any action that might lead to violence. He said Belagavi must remain peaceful and should not host events that divide people. He also accused some groups of taking food and then calling the state celebration a black day, calling such people fools.

The Karave leader warned officials that if the MES program goes ahead, there would be trouble and they should cancel it. He told the police to act to prevent clashes and to protect public order. His remarks may increase tensions in the city and prompt officials to respond quickly. Local groups and civic leaders will likely meet to decide next steps and to try to peacefully resolve all issues.