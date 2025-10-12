Sunday, October 12, 2025
Armed Youths Caught on CCTV

By Cityhilights
Shivamogga:

In Shivamogga’s Vidyanagar layout, CCTV cameras captured a group of youths roaming the 6th and 7th Cross streets late at night, wielding sticks, machetes, and knives. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 AM, has sparked concern among local residents, who are yet to determine whether the individuals are locals or outsiders.

The sight of the armed group moving through the streets at night has caused alarm in the community, prompting residents to urge the police to increase night time patrols in the area.

In response, a police team led by Kote Police Station Inspector Hareesh Patil is reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the individuals involved. Additionally, authorities have intensified patrolling in and around Vidyanagar and are gathering information on suspicious activities to address the situation.

