Two-Day Agricultural Fair Showcases Modern Farming Techniques and Solutions for Farmers

Brahmavara:

A two-day Agricultural Fair held in Brahmavara came to an end on Sunday. It was held to promote profitable farming and provide solutions to the challenges faced by farmers. Organized by the District Agriculture Department, the event brought together farmers, scientists, and industry experts to discuss innovations and best practices in agriculture.

The fair featured an extensive exhibition of agricultural implements, research products, seeds, high-yielding fruits and crops, and farm machinery, allowing farmers to explore the latest technologies that can enhance productivity. Demonstrations included improved paddy cultivation methods, inland fisheries techniques, and rearing farm animals for commercial purposes, offering practical insights for diversified and sustainable farming.

Informative sessions by agricultural scientists addressed topics such as newer technologies in farming, harvesting techniques, and improved sowing and cultivation practices. Farmers also learned about soil health management, irrigation methods, and modern pest control techniques.

Speaking at the event, Senior Agriculture Officer SamreenTayyaba M.S. emphasized the importance of continuous learning and applying innovations at the farm level. She said, “Farmers who adopt modern practices, improve sowing methods, and use scientific knowledge can make agriculture profitable. Regular interaction with experts and participation in events like this help in overcoming challenges and increasing yields.”

The fair also highlighted government schemes and initiatives aimed at supporting farmers, including free training programmes and subsidies for farm equipment. Farmers had the opportunity to interact directly with officials and experts, seeking guidance on specific problems and exploring avenues for growth.

The event concluded on Sunday with a call for regular participation in such fairs, emphasizing that combining traditional knowledge with modern techniques is key to sustainable and profitable farming. The Agricultural Fair in Brahmavara successfully reinforced the district’s commitment to empowering farmers with knowledge, technology, and practical solutions.