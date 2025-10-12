Event at Vivekananda Memorial On October 16

Belagavi

To honor Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Belagavi on October 16, 1892, the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram has organized a special program at the Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Risaldar Galli, where the spiritual leader stayed for three days during his travels across India.

The main event will be held on Thursday, October 16, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. A Hindi monologue titled Maryada Purushottam Ram, performed by renowned national-level artist Damodar Ramdasi, will be the highlight of the evening.

Earlier in the day, from 1 PM to 3 PM, Mahaprasad (a community meal) will be served to the public. The Ramakrishna Mission Ashram has invited all citizens of Belagavi to attend the event, visit the memorial, pay homage to Swami Vivekananda, and receive his blessings.

The Swami Vivekananda Memorial has been set up at the residence of Bhate in Risaldar Galli, the very place where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his Belagavi visit. The house has been preserved and developed into a sacred place of remembrance by the Ashram.

Inside the memorial, several personal items used by Swamiji — such as his walking stick, mirror, and bed — are on display. In addition, an exhibition of paintings showcasing key moments from Swami Vivekananda’s life has been set up for public viewing.

The Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, which has been instrumental in maintaining the memorial and promoting Swamiji’s teachings, has urged the people of Belagavi and nearby areas to participate in the celebrations and learn more about the life and values of Swami Vivekananda.

This annual event aims to inspire youth and citizens by revisiting the ideals of service, strength, and spirituality that Swamiji stood for.