Sunday, October 12, 2025
HomeStateEvent at Vivekananda Memorial On October 16
State

Event at Vivekananda Memorial On October 16

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
55

Belagavi

To honor Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Belagavi on October 16, 1892, the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram has organized a special program at the Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Risaldar Galli, where the spiritual leader stayed for three days during his travels across India.

The main event will be held on Thursday, October 16, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. A Hindi monologue titled Maryada Purushottam Ram, performed by renowned national-level artist Damodar Ramdasi, will be the highlight of the evening.

Earlier in the day, from 1 PM to 3 PM, Mahaprasad (a community meal) will be served to the public. The Ramakrishna Mission Ashram has invited all citizens of Belagavi to attend the event, visit the memorial, pay homage to Swami Vivekananda, and receive his blessings.

The Swami Vivekananda Memorial has been set up at the residence of Bhate in Risaldar Galli, the very place where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his Belagavi visit. The house has been preserved and developed into a sacred place of remembrance by the Ashram.

Inside the memorial, several personal items used by Swamiji — such as his walking stick, mirror, and bed — are on display. In addition, an exhibition of paintings showcasing key moments from Swami Vivekananda’s life has been set up for public viewing.

The Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, which has been instrumental in maintaining the memorial and promoting Swamiji’s teachings, has urged the people of Belagavi and nearby areas to participate in the celebrations and learn more about the life and values of Swami Vivekananda.

This annual event aims to inspire youth and citizens by revisiting the ideals of service, strength, and spirituality that Swamiji stood for.

Previous article
Nipani Committee demands justice meet in border areas
Next article
Malavi Reservoir Breach Sparks Farmers’ Outrage
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.