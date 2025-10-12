Malavi Reservoir Breach Sparks Farmers’ Outrage

Vijayanagar

A large quantity of water was lost after the earthen wall of the Malavi reservoir broke near Malavi village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, Vijayanagar district. This incident has sparked outrage among local farmers, who blame government officials for negligence.

The Malavi reservoir, also known as Malavi Dam, has a storage capacity of 2.50 TMC. Due to recent heavy rains, the reservoir had filled up completely. However, instead of being used for farming, the water is now flowing out uselessly after the wall broke.

According to locals, the damage occurred because the irrigation department did not take proper care of the reservoir. People have complained that the officials ignored the condition of the dam, even though it was clear that it needed repairs. They believe that this carelessness has now caused a major loss to the farming community.

Adding to the issue is a malfunctioning crust gate, which has made it impossible to stop the water from flowing out. As a result, precious water that was meant for crops is being wasted. Farmers are especially angry, as they were relying on this water for the upcoming agricultural season.

Several villagers have demanded immediate action. They want the irrigation department to repair the broken wall without delay and make sure such incidents do not happen again. Locals are also asking for accountability from the officials responsible for maintaining the reservoir.

With farming being the main livelihood in the area, the loss of water is a serious concern. Many fear this could hurt crop production and cause economic problems in the coming months.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the matter.