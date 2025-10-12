Big political names file for BDCC election

Belagavi

The Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) Bank election is heating up, with several top political leaders filing nominations for the post of 15 directors. On the last day of nominations, heavyweight leaders like Rahul Jarkiholi, Annasaheb Jolle, Channaraj Hattiholi, and Arvind Patil submitted their papers, making the election a high-stakes political contest.

According to officials, 19 nominations were filed on the final day. So far, a total of 66 nominations have been filed by 35 candidates across 15 constituencies. The election is scheduled to take place on October 19. Nomination scrutiny is set for October 12, while the last day to withdraw nominations is October 13.

The BDCC Bank election is being seen as more intense than even MLA and MP elections in the district. It has become a battle of strength between political factions, especially the Jarkiholi group and their rivals.

Prominent leaders who have entered the contest include Amarnath Jarkiholi from Gokak, Neelkanth Kappalguddi from Mudalagi, Srikanth Davannavar from Ramdurg, Rajendra Patil from Hukkeri, Uttam Patil from Nippani, Vikram Inamdar from Kittur, and Raju Kage from Kagwad. Former MLAs Mahantesh Doddagoudar and Arvind Patil, along with former MP Annasaheb Jolle, are also in the fray.

The BDCC Bank, established in 1919, plays a major role in the region by providing zero-interest loans to over 14 lakh farmers. It holds great political and financial influence in Belagavi district.

In a key development, six candidates have already been elected unopposed. These include Vishwas Vaidya (Yaragatti), Neelkanth Kappalguddi (Mudalagi), Virupax Mamani (Savadatti), Amarnath Jarkiholi (Gokak), Rahul Satish Jarkiholi (Belagavi Rural), and Ganesh Hukkeri (Chikodi).

The final outcome will be known on the evening of October 19.