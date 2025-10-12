Sunday, October 12, 2025
Sultan of Johor Cup: India beat New Zealand 4-2

Johor Bahru

The Indian junior men’s hockey team continued its strong form at the Sultan of Johor Cup, defeating New Zealand 4-2 on Sunday to record their second straight win in the tournament.

India got off to a flying start as Arshdeep Singh opened the scoring in the second minute, capitalizing on a rebound after his initial shot was saved. The lead was soon doubled when P.B. Sunil struck from a well-worked penalty corner in the 15th minute, giving India a 2-0 cushion by the end of the first quarter.

India maintained control in the second quarter, with Araijeet Singh Hundal extending the lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute through a fine strike from inside the circle. Gus Nelson gave New Zealand hope in the 41st minute, but Roman Kumur restored India’s dominance with a penalty corner goal in the 47th minute. Aidan Max scored for New Zealand in the 52nd minute, but India’s defense stood firm to secure the win.

The victory follows India’s 3-2 triumph over Great Britain in their opening match, keeping them unbeaten in the tournament so far. Skipper Rohit led the side with sharp tactical play, ensuring India remained composed despite New Zealand’s late pressure.

India will next face arch-rivals Pakistan on Tuesday, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter as the team aims to strengthen its position at the top of the standings.

