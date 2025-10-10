Passport applicants in city report delays and harassment amid alleged police bribe demands

Passport applicants face delays, alleged bribe demands during police verification

Daniel George

Bengaluru

Passport applicants in city are reportedly facing delays and harassment as police personnel responsible for routine verifications allegedly demand bribes of up to Rs 2,000 to clear applicants. Several citizens have spoken out, urging authorities to crack down on corruption and streamline the verification process.

M Seethalakshmi (name changed), a homemaker, recounted her ordeal: after completing the formalities at the Passport Seva Kendra on Lalbagh Road, I was asked to visit the Ramamurthynagar Police Station with my documents. The officer demanded a bribe. I only had a few hundred rupees, which I gave, but he insisted it wasn’t enough and told me to withdraw more from an ATM.

Similarly, Debnath Mukherjee, who went to a police station in Bengaluru South West, said, the officer asked me for Rs 2,000 in cash. I refused, and now I’m unsure if my verification will be completed. I am prepared to take legal action if necessary.

This is not an isolated incident. Recently, Shivakumar, a constable at ParappanaAgrahara police station, was suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe for passport verification. The suspension followed a complaint submitted via Loka Spandana, a feedback system launched by the City Police that allows citizens to scan a QR code at every police station and report experiences or misconduct.

A senior police official stressed that feedback is taken seriously, and strict action is taken when misconduct is confirmed. Citizens are encouraged to use Loka Spandana during police station visits to report any wrongdoing and ensure accountability.