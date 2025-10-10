High Court adjourns hearing on Prajwal Revanna’s appeal

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing on the criminal appeal filed by former MP Prajwal Revanna against his conviction in a rape case until October 28.

Earlier, on August 2, a special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs sentenced Prajwal to life imprisonment in the first of four cases of rape and sexual abuse filed against him. Prajwal subsequently challenged the verdict in the High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices K S Mudagal and T Venkatesh Naik directed the state government to clarify whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be represented by a special counsel in the High Court, as was the case in the special court. The court also asked Prajwal’s counsel to submit a comprehensive synopsis of the appeal.

In his petition, Prajwal contended that there were contradictions in the victim’s complaint and testimony and alleged that the police had coerced her into filing the complaint. He further questioned the reliability of certain material evidence, including stains reportedly found on a bed years after the incident.

The case pertains to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman employed as a helper at Gannikada guest house, which belongs to the Revanna family in Hassan. Prajwal is accused of recording the act on his mobile phone.

This is the first of four sexual harassment cases registered against the former JD(S) MP. The High Court’s adjournment allows time for both parties to prepare additional submissions and clarifications before the next hearing.