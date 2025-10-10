GBA Formed to Ensure Smooth Governance and Development for Bengaluru: CM

GBA Governance Development

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has been established, along with five city corporations, to ensure effective administration and balanced development for the rapidly expanding city.

Speaking at the first GBA meeting, he highlighted the rationale behind the move. “Bengaluru’s population has reached 1.40 crore. Managing development under a single corporation is challenging. This issue has been debated for years. When I first served as Chief Minister, a committee was formed to explore multiple corporations for better governance. Subsequent governments neglected it. After our government returned to power, the committee was reconstituted, leading to the formation of the GBA under my chairmanship along with five city corporations,” he explained.

The CM instructed officials to focus on core objectives, including efficient garbage disposal, increasing corporation revenues, reducing traffic congestion, maintaining cleanliness, and prioritizing the construction of roads, drainage systems, footpaths, parks, and other civic infrastructure. He emphasized that all departments, including the Water Board, BDA, and BESCOM, must cooperate closely with the GBA to achieve these goals.

Siddaramaiah also underlined the importance of democratic dialogue and collective decision-making. “Discussion and debate strengthen democracy. Officials must attend meetings, engage in discussions, and collaborate for Bengaluru’s development. Those opposing decentralization and city progress will naturally resist such initiatives,” he said.

The CM’s directions aim to ensure that the GBA and the five corporations function efficiently, making Bengaluru a model city in urban governance, infrastructure development, and public service delivery. The formation of the authority marks a decisive step toward structured and inclusive development for the residents of India’s Silicon Valley.