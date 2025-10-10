Minister Eshwar Khandre urges strict enforcement of Water, Air Act to protect environment

Protecting environment

Minister Eshwar Khandre stresses monitoring drinking water and strict implementation of pollution control laws.

Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has called for strict enforcement of the Water and Air Act to tackle rising water, air, and noise pollution in the state. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee inauguration of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Friday, he emphasized the urgent need to safeguard the environment.

He pointed out that chemical waste from industries and untreated sewage from multi-storey buildings are entering lakes, rivers, and dams, causing harm to aquatic life, livestock, and humans. The Minister instructed the Pollution Control Board and local bodies to regularly test water quality and monitor water purification units supplying drinking water.

Highlighting the dangers of single-use plastics, Khandre urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, such as carrying cloth bags to markets and festivals, to reduce pollution. He also stressed the proper scientific disposal of used oil, e-waste, and medical waste, while creating public awareness about their hazards.

“The destruction of the natural environment threatens all life. Preserving it ensures the survival of future generations,” Khandre said. He encouraged maintaining cleanliness around homes, planting saplings, and nurturing green spaces. Since becoming Forest Minister, he noted, 11 crore saplings have been planted across Karnataka.

Ballari, rich in mineral resources, has access to KMERC funds for environmental protection, which the Minister urged officials to utilize effectively through thoughtful planning and dedicated efforts.

The event was attended by KSPCB Chairman Narendra Swamy, MP Tukaram, and other dignitaries. Khandre’s address highlighted the importance of proactive environmental stewardship, regular monitoring, and citizen participation in preserving Karnataka’s natural resources.

