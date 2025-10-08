Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Everyone Should Follow Valmiki’s Ideals, Says MLA Byrathi Basavaraj

Bengaluru

Maharshi Valmiki laid the foundation for India’s rich culture and heritage, and everyone should imbibe his ideals and values, said MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

He was speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by the Bengaluru East Taluk Administration in association with the Shri Maharshi Valmiki Nayaka Welfare Association at the Taluk Office premises. The MLA mentioned that once a suitable site is identified for the installation of Valmiki’s statue, construction work will begin soon.

During the event, Association President Venkatesh requested the MLA’s support for building a community hall and student hostel for the Valmiki community. He also highlighted delays in government grants and student scholarships and sought prompt resolution.

The programme was attended by Eshwarananda Swamiji, Tahsildar Shri Rajeev, and community leaders including Arjun Nagendra, Manjunath, T. Shivakumar, Ajay Nayaka, Nagraj, and Ramachandra, along with several members of the Valmiki community.

Byrathi Basavaraj urged everyone to embrace Valmiki’s teachings to strengthen cultural values and social unity, stressing the importance of education and community development for the upliftment of society.

