‘10 Percent of Socio-Educational Survey Completed in GBA Jurisdiction’

Bengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced that the socio-economic and educational survey has been completed for 10 percent of households under its jurisdiction. Speaking at a press conference, he said the massive exercise, which began on October 4, has gained momentum, with 1.75 to 2 lakh houses being surveyed daily after the initial day.

A total of 26,000 personnel from various departments have been identified for the task, while around 5,500 have been exempted due to illness and other reasons. “More than 18,000 surveyors worked even on the government holiday on Tuesday,” he said.

According to BESCOM records, about 46 lakh houses have been tagged with a Unique Household ID (UHID). Of these, surveys for 10 percent of the households were completed by the end of Tuesday. The Chief Minister has directed officials to finish the remaining work by October 19, which means around three lakh houses must be surveyed daily, he explained.

Surveyors receive a daily travel allowance of ₹200. Rao warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those who skip assigned duties. “Surveyors must cover the areas allotted to them, even if they did not choose them,” he added.

In Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, 50 percent of local government staff have been deployed for the survey. Officials from other zones are also being roped in, though some have shown reluctance to work outside their areas. “Every part of the city must be covered,” Rao said.

He added that several apartment complexes have not been cooperating. To address this, discussions have been held with apartment associations to facilitate the process. “We have printed one lakh survey pamphlets with key questions. Once filled in, data entry will be quicker,” he said.

Citizens can also complete the survey online. Authorities are considering enabling submissions through Bengaluru One centers to make participation easier, the commissioner added.