Anil Kumble Appointed Wildlife Conservation Ambassador, Calls for National Seminar

Bengaluru

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has been appointed as the Wildlife Conservation Ambassador by the Karnataka government. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kumble highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in protecting wildlife.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that conservation is a duty shared by all citizens and urged the organisation of a national-level seminar on wildlife conservation. “Through such a seminar, knowledge can be shared and efforts strengthened to preserve our forest wealth,” he said.

Kumble also praised the forest department staff for their dedication, noting that recognition and awards would motivate them to continue their exemplary work. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to all award recipients and their families. Their service is inspiring and crucial for the future of our forests,” he added.

The appointment aims to raise awareness about environmental preservation and highlight the role of individuals in sustaining biodiversity. Kumble called upon citizens, government officials, and forest authorities to collaborate in protecting Karnataka’s natural resources, stressing that wildlife conservation is vital for ecological balance and national well-being.

The government plans to use this platform to promote innovative strategies, research, and community participation, ensuring sustainable forest management across the state.