PM Modi welcomes UK PM Starmer in Mumbai

PM Starmer meets Mumbai business leaders, explores India-UK partnership progress

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on his first official visit to India. PM Modi expressed optimism about the visit and emphasized the potential to strengthen India-UK relations. Posting on X on Wednesday, he wrote, “Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest-ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow to advance our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”

Upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, PM Starmer was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the significance of the visit, calling it a new chapter in the strong and dynamic India-UK partnership.

During his first day in India, PM Starmer interacted with business leaders in Mumbai’s financial hub. In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera at the Taj Mahal Palace while meeting CEOs, entrepreneurs, university heads, and cultural leaders, part of his 125-member delegation.

On October 9, the two leaders will review progress across multiple areas under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap—a 10-year plan covering trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, security, climate, energy, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges. They are expected to discuss opportunities arising from the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which aims to form the backbone of future economic collaboration.

In addition, PM Modi and PM Starmer will exchange views on regional and global issues, further reinforcing ties and exploring ways to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, setting the tone for a stronger, mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.