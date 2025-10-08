Meaningful Golden Jubilee of Pollution Control Board

Indira’s Green Vision

Bengaluru

The late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who took the first major steps toward environmental protection in India, established the Central and State Pollution Control Boards in 1974. Born from her visionary initiative, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has spent five decades working tirelessly to mitigate environmental threats and pollution resulting from modern lifestyles.

Marking 50 years of dedicated service, the KSPCB is celebrating its Meaningful Golden Jubilee, said its Chairman, P.M. Narendraswamy, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

“During the Golden Jubilee, we will commemorate the far-sighted efforts and invaluable contributions of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Our goal is to raise awareness about the worsening air, water, and soil pollution and the need for collective responsibility in protecting the environment,” Narendraswamy stated.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations will begin on October 10 in Ballari and conclude with a grand ceremony in Bengaluru on November 19, coinciding with Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Major programmes will be held in 15 districts across Karnataka, reaching from rural areas to urban centres.

Events at the district and assembly constituency levels will aim to educate citizens on environmental conservation and pollution control. Schools and colleges will play a central role, with drawing and awareness contests encouraging student participation. Winners at the constituency level will receive Rs 3,000 cash prizes during district-level events.

To engage youth through digital platforms, the KSPCB has also launched a contest titled “Create Reels on Environment and Win Prizes.”

Recognizing the contributions of individuals and NGOs who have been working quietly for environmental protection, the Indira Priyadarshini Environment Award will be presented at the district level. A special committee comprising Deputy Commissioners and KSPCB officials will oversee the selection process, Narendraswamy added.