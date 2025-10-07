Toyota skill trainee honoured by PM

Ramanagar:

Toyota Skill, Flexi MoU Scheme, trainee S Manjunath has topped the All India Skill Test conducted under the Directorate of Training Craftsman Training Scheme in October 2024. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented this prestigious honour to Manjunath at the Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh programme held recently in New Delhi.

Manjunath is the only candidate from Karnataka to have received national recognition for demonstrating exceptional skills, dedication and professionalism, and it is special that he is an employee of the Toyota Company in Bidadi.

G Shankar, Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said about this achievement, that this award is a testament to our social commitment to empowering people and communities. We are very proud of Manjunath’s remarkable achievement and the national recognition he has received. Throughout his training, he has demonstrated excellent technical and behavioral skills. He has mastered assembly operations, maintained the highest level of safety and quality. He has truly embodied Toyota’s mission of transforming rural youth into world-class technicians, he said.

Manjunath’s success is a reflection of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s vision of Grow India and Grow with India, and its mission that everyone should be happy. Through Toyota Skills and Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) initiatives, we will continue to empower India’s youth with world-class skills. Our aim is to make a valuable contribution to the Skill India Mission and Vikasit Bharat 2047.

Toyota Skill is a two-year learn and earn programme where youth are given the opportunity to combine practical industrial experience with classroom learning. Training is imparted at the TTTI located on the factory premises. While 60 percent of the programme focuses on instilling discipline, safety awareness, values, ethics, respect, civic sense and sustainable practices, the remaining 40% focuses on honing skills. According to the Japanese Takumi, this approach should be followed to achieve mastery and excellence in any skill-intensive profession.Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes that skill development is the cornerstone of sustainable social progress. TKM is committed to nurturing talent, building confidence and empowering communities through continuous efforts in areas such as education, environment, road safety and increasing employment opportunities. Through this, TKM contributes to building a highly skilled, self-reliant and prosperous India, he said.