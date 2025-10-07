No one should touch anyone’s rice plate: CM Siddaramaiah

‘If Kurubas are included in ST, then reservation percentage should be increased’

Bengaluru

If Kurubas are included in the ST category, the amount of ST reservation should be increased. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that no one should touch anyone’s rice plate.

Speaking after distributing the Valmiki Awards at the Valmiki Jayanti programme held at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, he said, Ugrappa and I had requested Ramakrishna Hegde to include the Valmiki and Kuruba communities in the ST category. Although Hegde recommended our request to the Center, it could not be included at that time. However, Ugrappa did not sit idly by.

The friendship between Ugrappa and Deve Gowda was good then. It is still good now. The friendship between Deve Gowda and Chandrashekhar was good. When Chandrashekhar was the Prime Minister, he entrusted him through Deve Gowda and included the Valmiki community in the ST. He said that we should not forget that Ugrappa was the reason for the reservation for the Valmiki, Beda and Nayaka communities.

Now, we are not the ones who fought to include the Kurubas in the ST category. BJP’s Eshwarappa fought. Bommai, who was the Chief Minister, recommended Eshwarappa’s request to the Center. The Center has asked for some clarifications on that recommendation. He clarified that that is all that is before us.

I support and agree that if Kurubas are included in the ST category, the rate of ST reservation should be increased. It is my commitment that no one should touch anyone’s rice plate. No one should take away anyone’s opportunities. When JH Patel was the Chief Minister, a recommendation was made to the Center to include many communities, including fishermen, in the ST category. This has not been possible till date, he said.