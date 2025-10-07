Pawan Kalyan attends birthday of former SC Judge Gopala Gowda, promises water for 3 districts

Chikkaballapur

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan attended the 75th birthday celebration of retired Supreme Court Judge V Gopala Gowda at Chintamani town in the district.

The event was attended by thousands of fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician. During the programme, Gopala Gowda and former MLA JK Krishna Reddy requested Pawan Kalyan to ensure drinking water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts from the Krishna river.

Pawan Kalyan assured the gathering that he would make efforts to resolve the water crisis in the region, stating that Kolar and Chikkaballapur are the food bowl of Bengaluru and it’s essential to address their water needs.

Pawan Kalyan began his speech in Kannada, greeting the people of Karnataka and paid respects to Justice Gopalagowda. He praised Karnataka’s rich heritage, culture, and talented individuals, mentioning notable figures like Sir M Visvesvaraya and Kuvempu, who hailed from the region. He acknowledged the state’s contributions to India’s growth and expressed his commitment to resolving the drinking water crisis in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

The audience, comprising thousands of fans, cheered and applauded throughout his speech. Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and mutual respect between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, stating that both states share a deep bond.

The police had heightened security in view of the actor-politician’s visit under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey.