Lula launches Brazil public streaming platform

Blurb: Brazil launches Tela Brasil, a public streaming platform promoting national films and culture.

Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has launched Tela Brasil, the country’s first federal public streaming platform dedicated to Brazilian audiovisual content. Speaking at the launch event in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, Lula stressed that culture plays a major role in creating jobs, supporting economic growth, and strengthening national identity.

He said cultural activities involve many professionals and generate wide economic benefits.

Lula noted that the cultural sector’s contribution is often undervalued despite its strong impact on employment and development. He explained that every film or television production creates work for hundreds of people, from artists to technical staff. According to him, culture also helps citizens feel more connected to their country and builds national pride.

The platform has been developed by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Federal University of Alagoas and runs on Brazilian technology. It aims to improve public access to domestic films, documentaries, and television content through a single digital service. Officials have described Tela Brasil as a “Brazilian Netflix,” designed to promote independent productions that often succeed at festivals but struggle to reach mass audiences.

Authorities believe the platform will strengthen the country’s film and television industry, increase visibility for local creators, and open new opportunities for independent filmmakers. The catalogue includes 19 films submitted by Brazil for the Academy Awards, along with children’s content, musicals, historical documentaries, and award-winning titles. It also highlights diversity through Black and Indigenous cinema, women-led projects, and stories focused on sustainability, climate justice, memory, and Brazilian cultural identity.