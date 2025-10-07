3 die during socio-edu survey,  Rs 20L aid announced  

Bengaluru

The government has announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of three personnel who died while conducting a social and educational survey.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the officers of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

1.20 lakh teachers and 40 thousand other staff are participating in the census. Teachers and other surveyors will be given Rs 20 thousand as an honorarium. The Chief Minister informed the meeting that the survey will be completed in full by October 19.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Nayak, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and many others were present in the meeting.