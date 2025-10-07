Kantara Chapter 1: Viewers crazy watching, advise fans, letter to Rishabh from Bengaluru Tulukoota

Bengaluru

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ movie was released recently and is doing great. But the outrageous behavior of some fans while watching the movie has angered the Tulu community. Therefore, Bengaluru Tulukoota has sent a letter to actor Rishab Shetty.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a coastal devotional film that made the entire Indian film industry turn to Kannada. After the success of the first part, this film, which was released, is also making a lot of noise and is heading towards another kind of success. However, the outrageous behavior of some people during the viewing of the film is hurting the feelings of those who believe in God, which has led to the anger of many. Therefore, the Bengaluru Tulukoota has appealed to actor and director Rishabh Shetty through a letter and has also warned those who go crazy.

The fact that some people are going crazy while watching the film Kantara Chapter 1, has angered the Tulu people. The fact that some people are dressing up and behaving in a way that is respected with faith in a particular region is causing outrage. Walking around in theaters dressed as gods and screaming in theaters like the gods shown in the film is hurting the faith of the Tulu people. Therefore, advise your fans and immediately inform people not to behave like this, the letter mentioned.

Even earlier, when the first part of Kantara was released, similar behaviors were seen, even then, the Tulu Koota had appealed to the Police Commissioner and requested action against those who were dressing up as gods everywhere and imitating them. After that, everything was less. But now, even after the release of Chapter 1, such behaviors are recurring. The Tulu Koota, which has now decided to take legal action in this regard, has warned that it will take legal action against those who dress up like this and go crazy everywhere on the occasion of the celebration of gods.