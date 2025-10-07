Put a stop to firecracker disaster with stern actions: Top cop

Bengaluru

The countdown to Diwali has begun. Against this backdrop, the city police commissioner has instructed to take strict action to put a stop to the firecracker tragedy.

Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh gave instructions for strict action in a meeting of fire brigade personnel and firecracker sellers. He directed them to take strict action to prevent firecracker tragedies like the one in Attibele and the market area last time. No firecracker seller is allowed to stock firecrackers in advance. He warned of legal action if it is found that they have stockpiled an overload of firecrackers due to high demand.

If too many firecrackers are stored in godowns, there is a high possibility of accidents. Therefore, firecracker sellers have been instructed not to store firecrackers in advance to avoid accidents.

Vendors should bring firecrackers 5 days before Diwali and clear their stock within five days. Firecrackers will be allowed to be sold for a total of five days from September 18 to 22. The Beat Police will inspect the unauthorized storage of firecrackers in godowns. If firecrackers are found to be stored, legal action will be taken against such vendors, they have been instructed.