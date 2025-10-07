Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeStateNotice issued to Bigg Boss studio: Minister Eshwar Khandre
State

Notice issued to Bigg Boss studio: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
88

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to the studio hosting Bigg Boss for operating without mandatory clearances.

Bengaluru
Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has revealed that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has served a notice to Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (popularly known as Jolly Wood Studio) near Bidadi in Ramanagara district, where the Bigg Boss show is being filmed. The notice was issued for operating without obtaining mandatory permissions under the Water and Air Acts.

Responding to media queries at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said he came to know about the issue through reports. Upon seeking details, officials informed him that the Ramanagara regional office had already issued notices twice in 2024. However, as the studio failed to comply with the regulations, a fresh notice has now been served.

According to the board, the studio has not ensured proper sewage treatment plant (STP) operations, and waste disposal is not being managed appropriately. It was also found that generator sets are being run without obtaining the necessary permissions.

No one is above the law. Since the studio has been operating in violation of environmental norms, the Board has taken appropriate action, Khandre said.

Previous article
Toyota skill trainee honoured by PM
Next article
Sogane residents to protest over delay in site allotment
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.