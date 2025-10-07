Notice issued to Bigg Boss studio: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to the studio hosting Bigg Boss for operating without mandatory clearances.

Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has revealed that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has served a notice to Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (popularly known as Jolly Wood Studio) near Bidadi in Ramanagara district, where the Bigg Boss show is being filmed. The notice was issued for operating without obtaining mandatory permissions under the Water and Air Acts.

Responding to media queries at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said he came to know about the issue through reports. Upon seeking details, officials informed him that the Ramanagara regional office had already issued notices twice in 2024. However, as the studio failed to comply with the regulations, a fresh notice has now been served.

According to the board, the studio has not ensured proper sewage treatment plant (STP) operations, and waste disposal is not being managed appropriately. It was also found that generator sets are being run without obtaining the necessary permissions.

No one is above the law. Since the studio has been operating in violation of environmental norms, the Board has taken appropriate action, Khandre said.