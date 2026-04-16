Minor boy riding bike with two children sparks concern

Dharwad

An alarming incident in Dharwad has raised serious concerns about road safety and negligence after a video showing a minor boy riding a motorcycle with two other minors went viral. The incident, which occurred in Narendra village of Dharwad taluk, has drawn attention from both authorities and the public.

According to reports, the incident took place on the afternoon of April 15 in Narendra village. A minor boy was seen riding a Splendor Plus motorcycle bearing registration number KA-25 HK-5107, with two other minors seated behind him. The video of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering widespread criticism and concern among citizens.

The visuals have sparked debate over parental responsibility and the lack of enforcement of traffic rules, especially when it comes to underage driving. Riding a motorcycle without a valid license is a violation of traffic laws, and the involvement of multiple minors in such a risky act has further intensified the seriousness of the issue.

Local residents expressed shock and worry, stating that such negligence could lead to serious accidents. Many have urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for allowing minors access to vehicles. The incident has also highlighted the growing trend of underage driving in semi-urban and rural areas, where enforcement is often less stringent.

The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Dharwad Rural Police Station. Officials are expected to investigate the incident and take appropriate legal action as per the law. Authorities have also been urged to identify the vehicle owner and hold them accountable for permitting minors to use the bike.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for both parents and law enforcement agencies to ensure stricter adherence to traffic regulations. Experts emphasize the need for increased awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate young individuals about road safety and the dangers of reckless behavior. As the video continues to circulate online, citizens hope that swift action will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of children and the general public.