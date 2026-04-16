Justice delivered after 10 Years: Yogish Gowda’s sister reacts to verdict

Hubballi

In Hubballi, an emotional response followed the court verdict in the Yogish Gowda murder case, as his sister Jagadeeshwari expressed relief and gratitude, stating that justice has finally been served after a decade-long struggle.

Following the recent court verdict in the high-profile Yogish Gowda murder case, Jagadeeshwari, the sister of the deceased, shared her heartfelt reaction, calling the judgment a long-awaited moment of justice for her family. Speaking in Hubballi, she said that their fight, which spanned nearly ten years, has finally yielded results, bringing a sense of closure after years of pain and perseverance.

Jagadeeshwari stated, Justice has been done in my brother’s murder case. We have won after 10 years, highlighting the emotional weight carried by the family throughout the prolonged legal battle. She also expressed her gratitude to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials for their role in handling the case and ensuring a thorough investigation.

The case had drawn significant public attention over the years, especially due to the involvement of prominent individuals, including MLA Vinay Kulkarni. The recent conviction of multiple accused has been seen as a landmark moment in the pursuit of justice.

Jagadeeshwari further mentioned that she would speak in detail after the sentencing of Vinay Kulkarni, indicating that the family is still awaiting the final phase of the legal process. Her statement reflects both relief and cautious anticipation as the case moves toward its conclusion.

The Yogish Gowda murder case has remained a sensitive and widely discussed issue in the region, symbolizing the resilience of families seeking justice against powerful forces. The verdict has not only brought relief to the victim’s family but has also reinforced public faith in the judicial system.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the case continues to draw attention across Karnataka, with many viewing it as a significant example of persistence and justice prevailing over time.