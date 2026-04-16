Vinay Kulkarni convicted in Yogish Gowda case

Dharwad

A special court in Dharwad has convicted MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the Yogish Gowda murder case, triggering protests by his supporters at Jubilee Circle. The development has intensified political tensions in the region.

The conviction of Vinay Kulkarni by a special court marks a significant turning point in the long-standing Yogish Gowda murder case. The verdict has sparked strong reactions, particularly among Kulkarni’s supporters, who took to the streets in Dharwad to express their dissent.

Soon after the court’s decision, supporters gathered at Jubilee Circle, one of the city’s busiest locations, and staged a dharna. Protesters raised slogans in favor of Vinay Kulkarni, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case. They alleged that a larger conspiracy was behind the case and accused Union Minister Pralhad Joshi of playing a role in orchestrating it.

The protest drew considerable attention from the public and authorities, as demonstrators voiced their anger and demanded justice for their leader. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest.

Several Congress leaders, including Parameshwar Kale, Eshwar Shivalli, Anand Singhnath, and Basavaraj Jadhav, were present at the protest and led the supporters. Their participation added political weight to the demonstration, reflecting the broader implications of the case within the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, officials have reiterated that the conviction was based on the evidence presented in court and due legal process. The case has been closely followed across Karnataka, given the involvement of prominent political figures and its impact on public discourse.

The situation in Dharwad remained tense for some time following the protest, but authorities ensured that it did not escalate further. The case continues to generate debate, with supporters and critics presenting contrasting views on the verdict and its implications.