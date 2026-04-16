Sundeep Kishan marks sixteen years in films

HYDERABAD

It is a big day for Telugu star Sundeep Kishan. As he celebrates sixteen years in the movie industry, fans received a special gift. The first look at his new film, Power Peta, was finally revealed. This political drama promises to be a wild ride filled with grit and heart.

The new poster is already grabbing attention online. It features a dark, moody design with a blood-stained chessboard. Next to the broken game pieces lies a single red rose. The creators shared a chilling message, every move has a cost, and this game is played with love and blood. It suggests a story where power and personal feelings collide in dangerous ways.

Director Krishna Chaitanya is leading the project. He is joined by a talented team, including famous music composer Mani Sharma. The producers, Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, aim to create a gritty world where honor and ambition meet.

Sundeep shared the poster on his social media with an emotional note. He looked back on his long journey in cinema, thanking his fans for their constant support. He described his career as a mix of “love, blood, and grit.” For him, Power Peta represents a bold new chapter and a creative leap forward.

With its intense visuals and strong cast, the movie is becoming a hot topic. Fans are eager to see how this story of sacrifice and strategy unfolds on the big screen. It is clear that Sundeep is ready to make his next sixteen years even more memorable.