Animal scene delays new movie release

HYDERABAD

Fans of actor Thiruveer might have to wait a little longer for his latest project. His new film, Papam Prathap, has hit a major roadblock just hours before its scheduled release. While excitement for the movie has been high, a paperwork issue with the Censor Board is currently keeping it off the big screen.

The trouble started because of a specific scene featuring an animal. In India, filmmakers must get a special “No Objection Certificate” from the Animal Welfare Board before a movie can be officially certified. Without this document, the Censor Board cannot give the green light. If the team does not submit this clearance today, the film might miss its Friday morning premiere.

Directed by S. P. Durga Naresh, the movie is a lighthearted comedy-drama. It takes place in the beautiful Godavari region during the year 1998. The story follows a young man, played by Thiruveer, as he tries to handle the funny and chaotic challenges of life after getting married. Payal Radhakrishna stars alongside him as the leading lady.

The producers are currently racing against time to fix the issue. They are working hard to secure the animal welfare permit so that theaters can start selling tickets. For now, the film’s fate rests in the hands of the authorities. Local moviegoers are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping the bureaucratic hurdle is cleared so they can enjoy this nostalgic trip back to the late nineties.