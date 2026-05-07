Mandya plans data driven road safety push

MANDYA

District Collector Dr Kumar held a meeting with officials from the Center of Excellence in Road Safety at IIT Madras to discuss ways to reduce accidents in Mandya district. He said identifying accident black spots on four national highways passing through the district is important for prevention. Data analysis from CoERS will help authorities understand causes of crashes and plan better safety measures. A training program for engineers from health police and public works departments will be held on May 16 at MIMS Auditorium for data based decision making.

Executive Engineer said necessary steps will be taken to implement the suggestions from the meeting. Dr Roshan, Director CoERS IIT Madras, said the centre is identifying high mortality corridors on national highways and suggesting local solutions to reduce accidents and improve awareness campaigns. District SP Dr Sobharani, Executive Director Public Works Purushottam, RTO and other officials attended the meeting. Officials said coordinated action between departments will be strengthened to ensure quick identification of accident zones and immediate corrective measures. Awareness drives on helmet use, speed control, and safe driving will also be intensified across the district.

The district administration aims to use technology and data support to bring down road accident numbers significantly in the coming months. Officials emphasized continuous monitoring and coordination with police and transport departments for better road safety outcomes across Mandya district.