R Ashoka demands CBI probe into election delay

Ashoka demanded investigation into alleged influence on officials and stressed need for transparency in the electoral process

BENGALURU

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged one-day delay in declaring election results of a recent by-election, questioning possible pressure on election officials.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after attending a programme at Vidhana Soudha, he said that even after the result was known, officials delayed issuing the formal declaration without proper explanation.

He said the court had clearly directed that the election certificate must be issued immediately after recount results are confirmed, but the process was delayed by a day.

Ashoka alleged that only a detailed investigation can reveal who influenced or pressured officials during the process and insisted that transparency must be ensured in the electoral system.

Referring to the recent by-elections in Sringeri, he said that D.N. Jeevaraj has now been officially declared elected after recounting and oath-taking procedures were completed.

He also dismissed claims made by Congress leaders regarding vote irregularities, saying that strongroom security systems and CCTV monitoring make tampering impossible.

He accused the Congress of making baseless allegations and said such statements reflect political frustration rather than facts.

Ashoka added that the party will review its performance in recent by-election defeats in Bagalkot and Davanagere but said these results will not influence the upcoming Assembly elections.

He expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in 2028, stating that public opinion is shifting after people better understand welfare guarantees announced by the current government.

He also commented on welfare schemes, saying that while he does not oppose guarantees, he criticises what he called “unscientific promises” made without proper financial planning.

The leader further stated that the BJP has recently recorded strong performances in states like West Bengal and Assam, crediting national leadership for the results.

He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on May 10, where a large public programme is planned at HAL airport premises with an expected participation of around 15,000 people.