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Dirt Fest 2026 set for thrilling show in Moodbidire

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Moodbidire

The popular off-road car event “Dirt Fest 2026” will be held on May 10 at Fortune Maidan, Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidire. The event is organized by Team Dynamics Racing, said organiser KTC Nazir. This marks the fourth edition of the competition, which has been held for the past three years. Around 60 to 100 cars from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa are expected to participate. Winners will receive cash prizes and trophies. The event will also feature food stalls and entertainment programs to attract visitors and promote motorsport culture in the coastal region.

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