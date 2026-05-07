MLA promises upgradation of Rudrabhoomi facilities in Chitradurga

Rudrabhoomi Development Plan

CHITRADURGA

MLA KC Virendra (Pappi) said that the state government guideline mandates every town to have a well-developed Rudrabhoomi and efforts are being made to provide basic facilities accordingly.

He spoke after visiting the Veerashaiva Hindu Rudrabhoomi near Jat Pat Nagar in Chitradurga on Wednesday, where he reviewed the existing infrastructure and noted several shortcomings.

The MLA said priority will be given to improving essential facilities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, internal roads, compound walls, sheds, and proper cleanliness in the burial ground.

He assured that he would direct officials to take immediate action to resolve the difficulties faced by families during funeral rituals and ensure dignity for last rites.

He further said that Rudrabhoomi is a sensitive space for all communities and should have proper access roads for transporting bodies, lighting arrangements, drainage and protection from rainwater during monsoon.

He added that development work is already being planned in a phased manner and will be expedited with public cooperation.

Community leaders present at the site said that complete development of Rudrabhoomi is possible only with joint efforts of authorities and local residents.

Officials including Nagar Sabha Commissioner Lakshmi and Veerashaiva community leaders Shanmukappa, Nagaraj, Santosh, Manjunath, Tippesh, Dwarkesh, Ramesh and others took part in the inspection visit and discussions regarding improvements.

The MLA said he remains committed to ensuring respectful facilities for last rites in all Rudrabhoomis across the constituency.