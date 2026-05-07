Tiger attack kills cow in Ponnampet area

Ponnampet

A cow was killed in a tiger attack at B. Shettigeri village in Ponnampet taluk on Wednesday morning. Forest department officials visited the spot and carried out an inspection after the incident. Locals said livestock losses are increasing due to frequent tiger movement in the region. They urged the government to take strong measures and provide compensation to affected farmers. Authorities are monitoring the area to prevent further wildlife attacks. Officials have assured villagers that steps will be taken soon to control human-wildlife conflict in forest border villages. Relief efforts are being discussed by authorities now ongoing.