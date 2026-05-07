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Horticulture Department advises farmers amid heatwave conditions

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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UDUPI

Horticulture Department officials have advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the ongoing heatwave conditions in the district.

Horticulture Department officials have advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the ongoing heatwave conditions in the district. They said rising temperatures are affecting horticulture crops including fruits and flowers leading to lower yield and flower drop. Farmers are advised to irrigate fields either early morning or evening to reduce water loss due to evaporation. Officials recommended mulching using dry leaves coconut husk and grass to maintain soil moisture and reduce soil temperature. They also suggested use of shade nets in nurseries and temporary shade for newly planted seedlings. Use of chemical fertilizers should be minimized during summer and organic manure is encouraged for better plant health. Farmers were advised to spray micronutrients and protective solutions like potassium nitrate in the evening hours. Fruit crops such as mango banana papaya and custard apple need regular watering to avoid fruit drop. Banana growers should cover fruit bunches to protect them from direct heat and sun damage. Nursery management requires light irrigation twice a day along with misting systems where available. Officials said these measures will help reduce crop damage and improve productivity during extreme summer conditions. Farmers have been urged to closely monitor pest and disease activity and take timely control measures. The horticulture department has requested strict adherence to these guidelines to safeguard crops during heatwave periods. Extension officers will provide field level guidance and support to ensure effective implementation across farms in Udupi region.

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