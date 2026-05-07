SDPI demands urgent fix for hospital chaos

HUMNABAD

A petition was submitted to the District Health Officer by the Social Democratic Party of India demanding urgent action to improve the government hospital in Humanabad. Leaders said nearly 600 to 800 outpatients visit the taluk hospital every day but basic facilities are missing. They alleged ambulance services are delayed, cleanliness is poor, and patients are forced to buy medicines from outside pharmacies. It was also said that some doctors are working in private hospitals during duty hours which affects patient care. Officials were told that a ventilator is unused for years and ICU services are not properly used in emergencies. Accident and heart patients are being referred to district or private hospitals without emergency treatment. They warned that if issues are not solved soon, a strong protest will be held outside the hospital. SDPI District President Sheikh Maqsud, Tauheed and Syed Irfan Ullah attended the submission of the petition.

Weeks of complaints have reportedly been ignored, leading to growing anger among local residents who depend heavily on the government hospital for affordable treatment. The organisation urged authorities to immediately inspect facilities, ensure availability of medicines, improve cleanliness, activate ICU and ventilator services, and regulate staff attendance. They said healthcare is a basic right and should not be neglected. Officials have been asked to submit an action report soon and restore proper functioning of the hospital without further delay.