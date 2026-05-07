BJP celebrates election gains across three states

CHITTAPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed electoral gains across three states and celebrated its victory in Chittapur during a party event held near Lodging Cross in the town.

Speaking at the celebration, BJP leader Manikant Rathoda said the party has shown strong performance in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, crediting national leadership for boosting voter support. He said the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah played a key role in improving the party’s visibility and vote share in several regions.

Rathoda added that BJP workers in West Bengal felt encouraged as the party’s vote percentage and organisational strength increased despite tough competition. He urged party workers in Chittapur to remain active and confident, saying the BJP is one of the largest political parties in the world and will continue to grow stronger through organisational efforts.

He also acknowledged that despite criticism and negative comments about party programmes, workers have continued to participate actively in political activities. Rathoda stressed the importance of voter list verification processes, stating that transparency in elections is essential and such exercises help strengthen democratic systems.

He said similar verification processes are expected to be implemented in Chittapur constituency as well, following established rules and procedures. Party leaders at the event said the victory reflects growing support for the BJP’s policies and organisational outreach.

Several local leaders, including district and mandal-level office bearers, attended the programme and expressed confidence in the party’s future prospects in the region. Speakers at the event also highlighted the importance of strengthening booth-level organisation and increasing public engagement ahead of future elections.

They said sustained grassroots work and worker participation will be key to expanding the party’s influence in upcoming political contests. The celebration concluded with calls for unity among party workers and continued efforts to build stronger support across constituencies in Karnataka and beyond.