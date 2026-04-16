BSF Jawan Santosh Ramappa Honnappa dies on duty in Kolkata

Intro

In a tragic incident, a soldier of the Border Security Force, Santosh Ramappa Honnappa, passed away on April 15 while on duty in Kolkata. His untimely demise has left his family, village, and the entire region in deep grief.

Shirur

Santosh Ramappa Honnappa had dedicated the last fourteen years of his life to serving the nation with unwavering commitment. As a member of the Border Security Force, he was deployed in several sensitive border areas across the country, where he carried out his duties with courage and discipline. Known among his peers as a sincere and hardworking Soldier, Santosh exemplified the values of dedication and patriotism throughout his service.

At the time of his passing, Santosh was posted in Kolkata, West Bengal. It was there, while actively serving the nation, that he breathed his last. The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not been detailed, but the loss has deeply impacted both his colleagues in the force and civilians back home.

Santosh had been married for about seven years and is survived by his wife and a young child. His sudden demise has left his family devastated, facing an emotional and irreplaceable loss. Friends, relatives, and villagers have expressed their condolences and extended support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves through his native village and surrounding areas. Residents have described him as a proud son of the soil who brought honor to his community through his service in the armed forces. His sacrifice is being remembered as a symbol of dedication to the nation.

Authorities have informed that Santosh’s mortal remains are expected to arrive soon in his hometown, Shirur. Arrangements are being made to accord him full state and military honors during his final rites. Local officials, fellow soldiers, and members of the public are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their last respects. The passing of Santosh Ramappa Honnappa stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel every day to safeguard the nation.