17 convicted in Yogish Gowda murder case; Security provided to Koravar

Slug: Yogish Murder Verdict

Dharwad

A major development unfolded in Dharwad as a court convicted 17 individuals, including MLA Vinay Kulkarni, in the high-profile murder case of Yogish Gowda. Following the verdict, activist Basavaraj Koravar, who played a key role in demanding justice, has been provided police security.

The long-standing murder case of Yogish Gowda reached a crucial milestone after a court delivered its verdict, finding 17 accused guilty. Among those convicted is prominent political figure Vinay Kulkarni, making the judgment particularly significant in Karnataka’s political and legal circles. The case had drawn widespread attention over the years due to its complexity and the involvement of influential individuals.

Basavaraj Koravar, president of the Janajagruti Sangha, emerged as a central figure in the fight for justice in this case. He had been actively campaigning for the investigation to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ensuring a fair and thorough probe. Koravar consistently pursued the case despite facing challenges and alleged threats, and his efforts have been widely acknowledged following the court’s decision.

In light of the verdict, authorities have stepped up security measures for Koravar. Police protection has been deployed at his residence in Sampigenagar, Dharwad to ensure his safety. Officials stated that the move was precautionary, considering the sensitivity of the case and Koravar’s prominent role in it.

Reacting to the judgment, Koravar’s wife, Sumangala, expressed relief and pride in her husband’s perseverance. She stated that his relentless struggle had finally yielded results, despite facing numerous threats along the way. She also emphasized the need for continued protection for their family, urging the government to ensure safety for those who stand up against wrongdoing.

The conviction of all 17 accused marks a significant step in delivering justice in the Yogish Gowda murder case. It also sends a strong message about accountability, regardless of influence or status. Authorities are expected to take further legal steps as per the court’s ruling, while the case continues to remain a point of public and political discussion in the state.