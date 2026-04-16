Protest at Jubilee Circle in Dharwad: supporters of Vinay Kulkarni detained by Police

Blurb:

Tension briefly gripped Dharwad after supporters of Vinay Kulkarni staged a protest at the busy Jubilee Circle. Police intervened promptly and detained several protesters to maintain law and order.

Dharwad

A group of supporters of Vinay Kulkarni gathered at Jubilee Circle, one of the busiest junctions in Dharwad, to stage a protest over issues concerning their leader. The demonstrators raised slogans and expressed their dissatisfaction, drawing the attention of passersby and disrupting the usual flow of activity in the area.

As the protest intensified, police personnel quickly reached the spot to assess the situation and prevent any escalation. Considering the potential for disturbance to public order and traffic congestion, the police urged the protesters to disperse peacefully. However, when some individuals continued their demonstration despite warnings, officers took action and detained several of them.

Authorities stated that the detentions were carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and avoid any untoward incidents. A strong police presence was maintained throughout the protest to keep the situation under control. Officials emphasized that such steps are necessary when demonstrations affect public movement and safety.

The protest also caused temporary disruption to vehicular traffic around Jubilee Circle, leading to brief delays for commuters. Traffic police worked swiftly to divert vehicles and restore normal movement once the situation was brought under control.

Supporters claimed that their protest was aimed at seeking justice and drawing attention to their concerns regarding Vinay Kulkarni. Meanwhile, police reiterated that while peaceful protests are allowed, they must not interfere with public order or safety.

The situation eventually stabilized, with no reports of injuries or major incidents. The swift action by the police ensured that normalcy was restored quickly in the area, preventing the protest from escalating further.